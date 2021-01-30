Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $708,305.35 and $5.31 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00388403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

