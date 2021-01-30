Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $7,755.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,935,613 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

