Primecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,062.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $7,062.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 350.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,929,174 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.