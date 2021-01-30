Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

