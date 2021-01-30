PRiVCY (PRIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,626.55

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 6% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $33,626.55 and $15.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047905 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

