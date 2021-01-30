Project Pai Hits One Day Volume of $168,977.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $168,977.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,726,613,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,921,366 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

