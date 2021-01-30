Project Pai Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $148,057.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00077818 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,726,800,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,107,545 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

