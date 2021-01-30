Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $2.67 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00007752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

