ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $10.36. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 186,727 shares traded.
PRPH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.
About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.