ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.15

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.51. ProShares Short Basic Materials shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

ProShares Short Basic Materials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SBM)

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

