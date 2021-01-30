ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 4.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,408,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,933. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

