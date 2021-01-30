ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Reduced by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,272,497 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 2.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 1.18% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,081,000 after buying an additional 852,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $24,858,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $11,845,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,747,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

