ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.32

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and traded as high as $23.52. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2,126,913 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 262.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

