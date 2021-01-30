ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,970 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 9.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $45,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $115.37 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

