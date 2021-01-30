ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Stake Trimmed by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,918 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Technology comprises 4.5% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.18% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $22,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $72.19 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $80.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

