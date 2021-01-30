ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.86

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.49. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 5,394 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.