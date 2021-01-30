Prosper Trading Up 56.1% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $2.05 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 56.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00261081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064508 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.20 or 0.92307453 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.