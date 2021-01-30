Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $1.15 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,533,431,165 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

