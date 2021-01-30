Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Provident Financial has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PROV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

