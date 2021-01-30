ProximaX Market Capitalization Achieves $4.83 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $123,201.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

