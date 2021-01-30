PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.47

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.47 and traded as high as $138.62. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $136.12, with a volume of 91,024 shares trading hands.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

