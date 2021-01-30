PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 22,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

