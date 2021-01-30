PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 22,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.