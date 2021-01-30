PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PTC worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.