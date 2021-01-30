PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $141.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

