PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 253.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 111.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $83,196.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 253.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

