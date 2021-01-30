Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $56.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

