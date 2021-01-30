PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 422,862 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.