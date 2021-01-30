PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,363 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.77% of PulteGroup worth $88,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

