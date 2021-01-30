Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.28

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $12.47. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 436,286 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,758 shares of company stock worth $283,270 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 77.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

