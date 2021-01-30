PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0000

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,697.67 and $6.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,223.70 or 0.99965065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.