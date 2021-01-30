Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Puxin by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Puxin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puxin in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEW opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Puxin has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

