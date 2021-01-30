Pylon Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $94.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $319,957.51 and approximately $94.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

