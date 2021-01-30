Pyrk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,934.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $218,926.94 and $4,934.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00131035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.39 or 0.94149972 BTC.

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,481,619 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars.

