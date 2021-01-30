Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

