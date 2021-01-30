Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $252,135.91 and approximately $3,508.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004548 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

