QASH Price Up 55.7% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and approximately $266,737.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

