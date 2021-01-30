qiibee Price Up 115.2% This Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $41.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 115.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.
qiibee Coin Profile
qiibee Coin Trading
qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
