qiibee Price Up 115.2% This Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $41.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 115.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.

qiibee Coin Profile