Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

QRVO stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.