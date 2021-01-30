QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

