QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,732. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.10 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

