Qtum 1-Day Volume Tops $419.00 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $321.20 million and approximately $419.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00009613 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,118,180 coins and its circulating supply is 97,598,760 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.