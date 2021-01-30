Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Holdings Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 728.16 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $283.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

