Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $363.44 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $30.10 or 0.00089530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $363.44 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004371 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003460 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012763 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

