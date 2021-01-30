Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $371.63 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.78 or 0.00090317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $371.63 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012661 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.