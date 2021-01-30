Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.