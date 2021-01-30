Quantstamp Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $23.10 million and $961,496.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.