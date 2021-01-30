Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $809,942.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.08 million and approximately $809,942.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00188738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000239 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,172,071 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

