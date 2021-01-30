Quark (QRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $349.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $349.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,372,108 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.