QuarkChain Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $46.36 million and $5.60 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

