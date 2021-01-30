Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.